

Boat only transport for haor people in rainy season

Amid life risks, they commute by boat or trawler at that time.

At least 18 people were killed in a boat capsize on August 5 last.

Few development works are done to develop communications in the dry season. But, for total communication development, no remarkable work has yet been done.

The district has 10 upazilas. Of these, the haor upazilas are Mohanganj, Madan, Khaliajuri, Atpara and some areas of Kalmakanda. The Dhonu River is the biggest tragedy for haor people.

The deadly wave of haor devours villages. In the last five years, at least eight villages including Hemnagar, Laxmipur, Sawtal, Nagar, Narayannagar, and Shibpur in Khaliajuri Upazila were devoured. People of these villages have taken shelter in other villages. The homeless villagers are yet to make their own houses. They are passing days in hardship.

Of the six unions in Khaliajuri, Sadar Union is the one. Villages in haor areas look like islands during the rainy season. After evening, none commutes by boat fearing accident. A very little storm disrupts communication. Sometimes, the communication remains halted for two to three consecutive days.

A haor dweller Harun-ur-Rashid, a development activist Mohsin Mia and a service holder Barsha Sarker said all the haor problems appear in the rainy season.

According to them, villages are getting eroded due to plying of hundreds cargoes bound for Sylhet and Dhaka through the Dhonu River.

Despite regular erosion, no measure is being taken to protect the villages.

If dykes are raised, the villages will get relief from erosion. They also complained Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development Board is doing nothing accordingly.

Locals said Khaliajuri would be developed with changing lifestyle if some portion of profits from paddies and fishes would be spent. Boro paddy grows hugely in haor upazilas of Netrakona. But there is no government godown for preserving paddies.

As a result, in many cases, paddies get ruined due to lack of preservation. Besides, lakhs of tonnes of fishes are available in the haors. These fishes are sent to Dhaka every day. Also, there is no cold storage or fish landing station in Netrakona.

A haor environment activist Sanjay Sarker said, underprivileged and landless people of haors are living in inhuman condition. Especially, Khaliajuri is the most neglected area among the haor upazilas.

The upazila is 40-km away from Netrakona Sadar. There are 79 small and big haors in the upazila. Boat or trawler is the only mode of communication for six to seven months of the year.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Netrakona Md Akhteruzzaman said bigger project is required for protecting haor villages from erosion.









He informed that survey is being conducted to undertake project.

A tourist Khandaker Anisur Rahman demanded haor development committee for overall haor development. He added people of haor areas can better say what are the barriers and problems in developing the haor upazilas.



NETRAKONA, Sept 7: Boat is the only mode of transport for the people of haor areas in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district during the rainy season.Amid life risks, they commute by boat or trawler at that time.At least 18 people were killed in a boat capsize on August 5 last.Few development works are done to develop communications in the dry season. But, for total communication development, no remarkable work has yet been done.The district has 10 upazilas. Of these, the haor upazilas are Mohanganj, Madan, Khaliajuri, Atpara and some areas of Kalmakanda. The Dhonu River is the biggest tragedy for haor people.The deadly wave of haor devours villages. In the last five years, at least eight villages including Hemnagar, Laxmipur, Sawtal, Nagar, Narayannagar, and Shibpur in Khaliajuri Upazila were devoured. People of these villages have taken shelter in other villages. The homeless villagers are yet to make their own houses. They are passing days in hardship.Of the six unions in Khaliajuri, Sadar Union is the one. Villages in haor areas look like islands during the rainy season. After evening, none commutes by boat fearing accident. A very little storm disrupts communication. Sometimes, the communication remains halted for two to three consecutive days.A haor dweller Harun-ur-Rashid, a development activist Mohsin Mia and a service holder Barsha Sarker said all the haor problems appear in the rainy season.According to them, villages are getting eroded due to plying of hundreds cargoes bound for Sylhet and Dhaka through the Dhonu River.Despite regular erosion, no measure is being taken to protect the villages.If dykes are raised, the villages will get relief from erosion. They also complained Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development Board is doing nothing accordingly.Locals said Khaliajuri would be developed with changing lifestyle if some portion of profits from paddies and fishes would be spent. Boro paddy grows hugely in haor upazilas of Netrakona. But there is no government godown for preserving paddies.As a result, in many cases, paddies get ruined due to lack of preservation. Besides, lakhs of tonnes of fishes are available in the haors. These fishes are sent to Dhaka every day. Also, there is no cold storage or fish landing station in Netrakona.A haor environment activist Sanjay Sarker said, underprivileged and landless people of haors are living in inhuman condition. Especially, Khaliajuri is the most neglected area among the haor upazilas.The upazila is 40-km away from Netrakona Sadar. There are 79 small and big haors in the upazila. Boat or trawler is the only mode of communication for six to seven months of the year.Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Netrakona Md Akhteruzzaman said bigger project is required for protecting haor villages from erosion.He informed that survey is being conducted to undertake project.A tourist Khandaker Anisur Rahman demanded haor development committee for overall haor development. He added people of haor areas can better say what are the barriers and problems in developing the haor upazilas.