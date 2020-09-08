3 schoolgirls saved from child marriage in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 6: Three schoolgirls have been saved from child marriage in a single day in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Anisur Rahman stopped the marriages of the three tenth graders conducting drives from Friday afternoon to early Saturday.

One of them is from Aguria Village under Rajapur Union, another from Kandapara Village under Daulatpur Union and the rest one from Dhukuria Bera Village under Dhukuria Union.

Later, the mobile court led by UNO Anisur fined the guardians of the grooms and the brides Tk 35,000.

He also took bonds from the parents that they would not marry off their daughters before they turn 18.





