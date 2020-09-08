Girl ‘kills self’ at Agailjhara

BARISHAL, Sept 7: A young girl reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Pipasha Mondal, 15, was the daughter of Priolal Madan, a resident of Kuralia Village in the upazila. She passed SSC examination this year.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Agailjhara Police Station Jashim Uddin said Pipasha drank poison following a quarrel with her family members on Saturday night.

Later, the family members rushed her to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where she died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the SI added.








