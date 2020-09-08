Two drown in two districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dhola Mia, 35, son of Amin Uddin of Ramkrishnapur Village under Babukhali Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Mostak Munshi said Dhola Mia was an epilepsy patient.

He went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 9am.

After searching, the family members saw the body was floating in the water.

Later, they recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station Tarak Biswas said police was not informed about the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Tamim, 3, was the son of Manik Mia of Haturia Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.

Locals said Tamim fell into a pond near their house in the afternoon while the family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members found him floating in the pond and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Saltia Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the incident.















