FENI, Sept 7: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two persons along with 6,315 yaba tablets from Lalpur area in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The detainees are: Majnu Ali, 38, hailed from Natore, and Haque Mia, 30, of Netrakona.

The RAB members detained the two persons with yaba tablets worth about Tk 31,57,000.