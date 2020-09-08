Ghoraghat dwellers demand punishment for Waheeda’s attackers





DINAJPUR, Sept 7: A group of inhabitants in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district formed an hour-long human chain at Osmanpur Bazar on the Hili-Ghoraghat Road on Sunday, demanding exemplary punishment for the attackers of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Waheeda Khanam and her freedom fighter father.UNO Waheeda Khanam was critically injured in an attack by assailants at her home on the upazila parishad premises at early hours of September 3.Her father Omar Ali Sheikh was also injured in the attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and then Waheeda was airlifted to Dhaka as her condition was deteriorated.Waheeda's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station on that day.Different government officials in the upazila, students and teachers from college, and general people took part in the programme.