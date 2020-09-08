Three found dead in three districts





MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a youth from Gotashia area in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Arif, 22, son of Osman, a resident of the area.

The family sources said the deceased's friend Rubel called him out of the house at around 6:30pm.

Later, his mobile phone was found switched off. Locals spotted his body near Shukur Mahmud High School in the area at around 9pm and informed police, said Gotashia Acting Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kajal Mia.

The body bore several injury marks, the UP chairman added.

A murder case was filed with Monohardi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police arrested two of the deceased's friends Rubel, 24, son of Fazlul Haque of the area, and Sharif, 22, son of Abdul Baten of Uttar Ratherkanda Village, on Monday for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Monohardi PS Ariful Islam confirmed the incident suspecting that, the deceased and the accused were drug addicts.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a young woman from the Dhaleswari River in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said passersby saw the body was floating in the river in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nagarpur PS OC Alam Chand confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Musa, 11, a student at Shalkhuria Hafezia and Etimkhana Madrasa. He was the son of van puller Shahin Mia, a resident of Barbaria Village in the upazila.

Locals spotted the body in Shalkhuria area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan confirmed the incident adding that, the body would be sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy after the visit of the district PIB and CID members to the spot.















