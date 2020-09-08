One to die, five get life term for murder in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 7: A local court on Sunday sentenced a man to death and five others to life-term jail for murdering a man.

The death-row convict is Md Abdus Sattar, son of late Akbar Ali of Dithpur Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district. He was also fined Tk 1 lakh. The life-term convicts are: Abu Taher, Nurul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Tobarak Hossain and Manu Mia. Each of them was also fined Tk 1 lakh.

District Additional and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim declared the verdict in presence of the convicts.

According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked one Badiur Rahman to death in Dithpur Village on July 27, 2013 over land dispute.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 26 in 2013 accusing six persons.







