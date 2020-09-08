4 killed in road mishaps





The deceased was identified as Firoz Hossain, 45, son of Kalim Uddin, a resident of Uttargram area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor hit a bicycle carrying Firoz in Bachna Bridge area in the afternoon while he was heading to Mohadevpur Bazar, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Firoz dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A local leader of BCL was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jahid Hasan Shuvo, 19, general secretary of Ward No. 4 in Sreepur Municipal BCL Unit. He was the son of Tofazzal Hossain Bhuyian, a resident of Bairagirchela Village in the upazila.

Mauna Highway PS OC Al Mamun said a covered van hit a motorcycle in Gorgoria Natun Bazar area at around 2:30pm, leaving its rider Shuvo critically injured.

Locals rescued him but he died on the way to a local hospital, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Selim, son of late Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Shuvokhai area under Gohalakanda Union in Purbadhala Upazila of Netrakona.

Local sources said a sand-laden truck hit Selim on the Gouripur-Shyamganj Regional Road at noon while he was standing beside it nearby the house, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the truck.

Gouripur PS OC Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway under Salanga PS in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hasan, 20, son of Alauddin, a resident of Paikosha Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Nurunnabi Pradhan said a microbus hit a motorcycle in Harinchara area on the highway at around 8pm, leaving its two riders seriously injured.

Locals rushed them to a private hospital in Hatikumrul Gol Chattar area, where Imran died while undergoing treatment.

Following the deterioration of his condition, the injured was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

However, police seized the microbus, but its driver managed to flee, the OC added.















