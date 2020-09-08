Video
Feni Zila Parishad Chairman Aziz Ahmmad passes away 

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 7: Feni Zila Parishad Chairman and ex-president of District Awami League (AL) Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury died of heart attack at Feni Diabetes Hospital on Monday at 2:20am. He was 81.
His first Namaj-e-Janaja was held at Mizan Maidan in the town after Asr prayer, and  the second Namaj-e-Janaja was held after Magrib prayer.  Later he was laid at his family graveyard in Hasanpur  Chowdhury Bari under Anandapur Union of Fulgazi Upazila.
He left behind two sons, two daughters, many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury was Chairman of Feni Zila Parishad from 2016. He was Chairman of Anandapur Union during 1973-1998. He was awarded gold medal as Best Union Chairman in 1994.




Son of Sultan Ahmmad Chowdhury and Azizer Nesa Chowdhurani,  Aziz Ahmmad Chowdhury was born on March 2 in 1939.


