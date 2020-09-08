Jewellery business in Rajshahi suffers setback for corona pandemic





They suffered setback due to the lockdown since March 26. Though the lockdown was lifted on May 31, their business could not gain much momentum.

Their shops are almost free of customers. The jewellers took orders at lower rates before the lockdown, but despite price hike of gold due to corona situation, they are now being compelled to clear the orders at the pre-corona rates. Besides, they had to pay shop rents and staff salaries accepting the overall loss.

Proprietor of Sneha Moni Jewellers at Swarnapotty Monirul Islam said, "Gold traders mainly run business taking bank loans. We receive orders at current rates, and though prices soar later, we cannot clear old orders at the increased rates."

He also said, "Before the lockdown, we received orders at Tk 48 to 50 thousand per vori. But, after the lockdown, we had to clear the orders filling up the increased rate of Tk 75 to 77 thousand per vori. The prices increased globally. I have suffered loss worth about Tk 10 to 15 lakh."

Proprietor of Dalia Jewellery House Tawhidul Islam Tuhin said, "The corona pandemic crippled people's financial condition. They are not coming to jewellery shops, and former dues are pending. So, our businesses slumped."

Proprietor of Rahman Jewellers Aminur Rahman Amin said, "I have faced loss worth about Tk 5 lakh. The loss is mainly for taking orders at pre-lockdown rates, and clearing those at the post-lockdown rates which are higher."

He also said he does not know how long it will take to recover the loss since the pandemic is still prevailing.

He further said they had applied to the government for incentives but it was vain.

He added that they may recover the losses if the government provides loans at simple interests.















