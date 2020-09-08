C-19: Key updates

Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:26 AM
Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Sept 7: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
NEARLY 890,000 DEAD
The pandemic has killed at least 889,498 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. The countries which have registered the most new deaths in their latest tolls are Ecuador with 3,800, India (1,016) and Brazil (447). Europe is also seeing a spike in cases, notably in Britain, France and Spain.
CHINA SHOWS OFF VACCINES
China puts its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair this week. The vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm are seeking approval after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.
Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.
A Sinovac representative told AFP his firm has already "completed the construction of a vaccine factory" able to produce 300 million doses a year.
HONG KONGERS SHUN VIRUS TESTS
Only 1.15 million people in Hong Kong have signed up since mass testing began last Tuesday out of a city population of some 7.5 million, amid wariness at the China-backed scheme. That figure is well below the 4-5 million leading health experts say will be needed for a mass testing scheme to be effective at finding and stopping hidden transmission chains.
MOROCCO LOCKS DOWN CASABLANCA
Morocco imposes a lockdown on its commercial capital Casablanca and shuts its schools, the day they were supposed to reopen after summer, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The new measures, which include restrictions on movement and a night-time curfew, will be in place for two weeks, in the city which has accounted for 42 percent of a record 2,234 new infections on Sunday.
EMIRATES REFUNDS $1.4B




Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, says it has so far returned $1.4 billion in refunds to customers amid sharply reduced global travel due to the pandemic.  It said the refunds represented 90 percent of its backlog.
Australia FOR 85m vaccine doses
Australia says it will secure almost 85 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine if two promising trials prove successful.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country had struck two deals that would allow free doses to be rolled out in 2021 if they were approved for use. Morrison estimated the cost to be A$1.7bn (£0.9bn; $1.24bn).   -AFP



