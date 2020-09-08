Video
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020
India uses hotline to alert China about ‘kidnap’

Beijing dismisses New Delhi’s concerns

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: The Indian military has alerted China of allegations that five men were abducted by the People's Liberation Army from an area near the disputed border, a minister said on Sunday, amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
India's Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who is also a lawmaker from the isolated border state of Arunachal Pradesh, said a military hotline meant to defuse border tensions had been activated over the possible kidnapping. "The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited," he tweeted. The relationship between the Asian giants has deteriorated since a clash in the Ladakh region on June 15 in which 20 Indian troops were killed.
China on Monday shrugged off the Indian army's concern, saying Beijing has never recognised the state which it claims is part of south Tibet. "China's position on the eastern section of the China and India boundary and China's southern Tibet is consistent and clear. We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Monday at the regular ministry briefing.   -AFP


