Tuesday, 8 September, 2020, 2:25 AM
Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Sept 7:  Britain's tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday after London threatened to undermine the exit agreement unless free trade terms are agreed by next month.
In yet another twist to the four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to quit the bloc, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was reportedly planning new legislation to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.
That could potentially jeopardise the whole treaty and create frictions in British-ruled Northern Ireland where special arrangements had been made to avoid a hard border with Ireland to the south that could be detrimental to a peace agreement.   -REUTERS


