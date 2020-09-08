300 Rohingya reach Indonesia after seven months at sea



Rohingya migrants look on following their arrival by boat in Lhokseumawe, Aceh on September 7. Nearly 300 Rohingya migrants came ashore on Indonesia's Sumatra island early on September 7, authorities said, in what is believed to be the biggest landing of the persecuted Myanmar minority in years. photo : AFP

The migrants -- including more than a dozen children -- were spotted on a wooden boat by locals who helped them land near Lhokseumawe city on Sumatra's northern coast, officials said.

But as many as 30 may have died during the perilous high-seas voyage, the UN said, adding that the group left from Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh in February.

Around one million Muslim Rohingya live in cramped and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh -- next to their native Myanmar -- where human traffickers run lucrative operations promising to find them sanctuary abroad.

Muslim-majority Indonesia and neighbouring Malaysia are favoured destinations for the minority group after many fled following a military crackdown in Myanmar three years ago.

"Having survived some seven months at sea in desperate conditions, an unknown number are in need of medical attention," said UNHCR, citing survivor accounts. "Over 30 are estimated to have died en route."

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project -- an NGO that focuses on the Rohingya crisis -- said the migrants may have been held at sea while traffickers extorted money from their families. "These people were actually kept hostage," she said. "They (the traffickers) said they wouldn't disembark until we're paid."

But she added: "We don't really know the full story yet." At least one member of the group -- which included 102 men, 181 women and 14 children -- was ill and had to be rushed to a local hospital for treatment, said the area's military chief Roni Mahendra.

Images from Lhokseumawe showed migrants sitting on the ground in a makeshift building with their meagre possessions.

Locals had donated food and clothing. "We're concerned about their condition," said Lhokseumawe resident Aisyah. "They need help in the name of humanity... They're human beings like us." -AFP















