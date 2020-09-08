|
Serena eyes last eight, seeds seek to exploit Djokovic exit
|
NEW YORK, SEPT 7: Serena Williams seeks a quarter-final berth at the US Open on Monday as the top men's seeds look to take advantage of Novak Djokovic's shock disqualification.
Williams goes head-to-head with Greece's 15th seed Maria Sakkari for a spot in the last eight as she chases a record-equalling 24th singles Grand Slam title.
Williams will be wary of the threat posed by Sakkari after the Greek dumped her out of the Western & Southern Open, a US Open tuneup, in New York last month.
The victor will play either Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova or France's Alize Cornet, both of whom are unseeded, for a place in the semi-finals.
In the men's draw Monday, Dominic Thiem amd Daniil Medvedev -- the respective second and third seeds -- continue their hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title.
The competition was blown wide open on Sunday when Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration.
Djokovic, the overwhelming favorite, was defaulted after venting his frustration at going behind in the first set of his last-16 match against Spain's unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta.
His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.
Thiem, of Austria, takes on Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 15th, while Medvedev faces unseeded Frances Tiafoe, the last remaining American in the men's singles.
Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini and 10th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev will do battle to play either Medvedev or Auger-Aliassime.
In the women's draw, second seed Sofia Kenin faces Elise Mertens, the 16th seed from Belgium, for a quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka or Karolina Muchova. -AFP