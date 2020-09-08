Video
Indian players to play in LPL

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
BIPIN DANI

Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akthar are the few names to be associated with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.
This was revealed by Anil Mohan, the chief of the Innovative Production Group overseeing the success of the tournament.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Dubai, he said, "these stalwarts have confirmed to be the mentors for the various teams. We are also approaching Kumar Sangakkara to be associated with one of the franchise teams". 
"Some more will join after IPL".
More important is that apart from players from other countries, few Indian players are also likely to participate.
"We are given the list (by the SLC) and former Indian fast bowlers Munaf Partel and Praveen Kumar have agreed to play the LPL. Even the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) may play", he said.
The Indian cricket board policy, however, doesn't allow its players to participate in leagues abroad but there have been cases of exception for the retired cricketers. Yuvraj is one such example and Praveen Tambe is now playing the Carribean Premier League (CPL) in Trinidad.


