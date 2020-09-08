Video
ICC's medical panel conducts seminar on Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
BIPIN DANI

Last week's ICC's monthly medical seminar was exclusively focussed on issues related to Covid-19, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in Dubai, the medical panel hosted an online seminar and it was attended by the sports medicine experts from all Board members. 
It was more important in the sense, the three members- Dr. Gurjit Bhogal (England's Sports & Exercise Medicine consultant), Dr. Akshai Mansingh (West Indies) and Dr. Abhijit Salvi (India) presented their views on Covid-19 situation for the past, present and future.
Dr. Gurjit Bhogal narrated his experience in organizing the recent series against WI and Pak, Dr. Mansingh is involved in the ongoing CPL and Dr. Salvi to be the medical point for the forthcoming IPL.
All participating members also gave their views on the effects of corona in their respective nations.




The medical seminar was more beneficial to Sri Lankan representative Dr. Daminda Attanayake and Dr. Debashish Chaudhary (Bangladesh) because Sri Lanka is hosting the Bangladeshi players from this month for about six weeks for three Test matches.


