Domingo, Cook in city Gibson to arrive today

Head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team Russell Domingo and his compatriot Ryan Cook, Tigers' fielding coach, reached in Dhaka on Sunday night. Bowling coach Ottis Gibson was also scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Monday morning but the flight of the day was cancel for corona virus threat.Two Proteas coaches Domingo and Cook arrived at 11:45 pm by an Emirates flight. They will go for Covid-19 tests soon and will be in 14-day quarantine before joining with the team. The practice camp for the Sri Lanka tour will start on September 21. However Domingo and co's quarantine period will end on September 20.Physio Julian Calfato and trainer Nick Lee are already in the country while spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori and his fellow citizen newly appointed batting consultant Craig McMillan will join the Bangladesh team in Sri Lanka directly.Bangladesh will travel Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play a three-match Test series starting on October 24.