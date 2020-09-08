Salahuddin, Murshedy facing challenge



Abdus Salam Murshedy, Senior Vice-President of BFF announcing the panel of Kazi Salahuddin on the premises of BFF on Monday. photo: BFF

It was a known fact that President Kazi M Salahuddin is going to contest for the fourth consecutive times yet who would be challenging him was unknown until now. Two candidates buy forms for the same post. They are former booter and coach of national team Shafiqul Islam Manik and present vice-president of BFF Badal Roy.

On the other hand, BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy is also facing challenge as former star booter Sheikh M Aslam also buy form for the post on the day.

The executive committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is scheduled to be held in 21 posts on October 3 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

On the last day, a total of 33 forms are sold, three for the president post, two for senior vice-president, five for vice-president and 23 for executive member posts.

Earlier, five forms were sold on the first day and 11 forms on the second day. So, a sum of 49 forms was sold in these days.

Apart from the three candidates for president and two for senior vice-president posts, eight candidates brought forms for the vice-president posts. They are present vice-presidents Tabith Awal, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad, Mohammedan SC official Amirul Islam Babu, organiser Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan.

The 36 member candidates are Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Independent candidate Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Agrani Bank football club official Hazi M Rafique, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Khulna DFA president Saiful Islam, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan, Zakir Hossain Babul, Raihan Kabir, Saifur Rahman Moni, Harunur Rashid, Sawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Satyajit Das Rupu, M Ilias Hossain, Bijon Barua, Iqubal Hossain, Amith Khan Shuvra, Mahiuddin Ahmed Salim, Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Riajul Karim, Quamrul Hasan Hilton, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, Asadujjaman Mithu, Nurul Islam Nuru, Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury and Saidur Rahman Manik.

After completion of the form collection, the panel of Kazi Salahuddin is announced at the afternoon on Monday.



President: Kazi M Salahuddin

Senior Vice-President: Abdus Salam Murshedy

Vice-Presidents: Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Amirul Islam Babu, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Imrul Hasan









Member: Harunur Rashid, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Satyajit Das Rupu, Quamrul Hasan Hilton, Asadujjaman Mithu, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, Nurul Islam Nuru, M Ilias Hossain, Bijon Barua, Amith Khan Shuvra, Iqubal Hossain, Zakir Hossain, Syed Riajul Karim, Mahiuddin Ahmed Salim and Sawkat Ali Khan Jahangir.





