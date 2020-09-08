Tiger's 1st phase C-19 test begins



Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar giving sample for Covid-19 test on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK

A team of BCB's medical unit and BIRDEM General Hospital jointly rendered sample collection activities from players' homes. Players will get reports within 24 hours and only negative report holding players will be allowed to resume practicing at Home of Cricket, Mirpur from September 9.

Preliminary squad for the trip will be announced by the 2nd week of September and players named for national camp will start residing at team hotel from September 18. 2nd phase coronavirus test for Tigers will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel. 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21 and the last round test will be done before taking off the plane.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar shared their pictures and experiences of giving sample on their respective facebook pages. "New experience, pray for us," Mushi captioned his post. Soumya wrote, "Test done, hopefully the result will be negative". Mahmudullah on the other hand, urged fans to pray for him.

Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.









Kandy will host initial two matches of the three-match series commencing on October 24 and October 31. The final Test of the trip is scheduled to begin on November 8 at Pallekele.





