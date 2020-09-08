Tri-coloured lotus draws hundreds to Cumilla’s Padma Beel





Dakhshin village is now the centre of attention with lotus flowers spread on at least 10 acres, locals said.

The beel is dotted with blue, white and yellow lotus.

Locals say this is the only place in Bangladesh where the tri-coloured lotus blooms.

The blue sky of Autumn and the wetland adorned with lotus have created a heavenly and breathtaking site which is drawing a large number of tourists, giving locals an opportunity to earn some extra cash.

Rows of boats are kept tied to the side of the beel waiting for tourists. Many people come here with their families to enjoy the view.









The beel has various species of birds too. Dahuk, Saros, Balihas, among others, have come to the beel in search of food. Md Shahin, a local UP member, said that a group of researchers from Dhaka University came here a few days ago to see lotus flower.

The lotus blossoming in this beel is quite large. "The first three-colored lotus in Bangladesh under threat due to lack of maintenance," he said.

Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir said a group of researchers from Dhaka University came to Padma Beel. They said that these lotus are seen in America.

