Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:49 AM
Banks’ capital base strengthens

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Due to reduction of default bank loan in last three months and the government's Tk 1.03 lakh crore stimulus packages, the capital base of the banking sector has strengthened in the second quarter of the fiscal year, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).
At present, the country's banking sector has been enjoying deferral facility on keeping their provisioning against defaulted loans.
As of June this year, banks' capital adequacy
   ratio (CAR), which determines the adequacy of banks' capital in keeping with their risk exposure,  stood at 11.63 percent, up from 11.35 percent three months earlier, says data from the central bank.
Some state-owned banks were given deferral facilities by the (BB) in case of provisioning against their default loans which resulted in their healthy capitals, says a high official of the BB.
However, the country's banking sector failed to maintain CAR as per the deadline set by the BB for implementation of Basel- III by December, last year.
Basel- III is an international standard that requires financial institutions to maintain enough cash reserves to cover risks incurred by operations, the BB official has explained.
He says the BB set the December, 2019 deadline for banks to increase the capital adequacy ratio to 12.50 percent.
The country's state-run commercial banks have maintained a very low capital adequacy ratio as the CAR of those banks went down to 6.93 percent till June, this year, according to the BB data.
Overall CAR in the banking sector is not bad at all but the state- run banks and some new banks capital adequacy ratios are not good owing to their high amount of non-performing loans, says Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank Bangladesh office.




Only 10 banks out of 60 in the country hold 63 per cent of all non-performing loans (NPLs) in Bangladesh, says a recent report of the BB.
State-run specialized Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank have been maintaining negative capital adequacy ratio. Their average CAR went down to -36.54% in June, this year.
However, the country's private commercial banks have been maintaining a relative standard capital adequacy ratio. The average CAR of those banks stood at 13.31% at the end of June this year, which was higher than the required standard.
In addition, foreign commercial banks also have been maintaining high standard capital adequacy ratio. The average CAR of those banks stood at 24.35% at the end of June, this year.



