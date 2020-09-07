Junior officer made Dhaka Central Jail super bypassing 42 seniors





Vested quarters are said to be active in breaking discipline in the Dhaka Central Jail administration by posting a junior officer to a senior post, according to intelligences sources.

A large number of agitated officials wrote to the Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry and Inspector General of Prisons demanding the cancellation of the posting of the officer, Suvash Kumar Ghosh, who was promoted to acting Jail Super of Dhaka Central

Jail. The officials in their letters, the copies of which were made available to this correspondent, said Suvash was promoted jumping 42 senior officers. They think the chain of command will break down if his promotion is not cancelled.

On Thursday, a circular was issued on promotion and transfer of three officials. In the circular, Senior Jail Super of Dhaka Central Jail Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury was transferred to Rangpur Central Jail, Jail Super of Narayanganj Suvash Kumar Ghosh was promoted to the Jail Super (acting) of Dhaka Central Jail and Jail Super of Gaibandha Mahbubul Alam was transferred to Narayanganj Jail.

Of the three officials, disappointment has been created over the promotion of Suvash as he is the most junior officer.

According to the Jail service rules if any official is posted as Senior Jail Super or Acting Jail Super he/she must have served as Jail Super for at least five years. Suvash Kumar Ghosh has no such experience. Suvash has served as Jail Super for a little over 4 years. Suvash was posted in violation of the jail code.

The angry and deprived officials said Suvash was the Jail Super of Kashimpur Jail-2 before he was transferred to Narayanganj Jail on the recommendation of former Chief Justice SK Sinha.

During his posting at the Kashimpur Jail-2, he helped the most wanted criminal Bikash to flee to India in 2012.

Besides, he released a prisoner named Abul Hossain, a drug trader, in exchange for a huge amount of money. Another prisoner Pappu was mercilessly beaten up by him. A case was filed for the torture on the prisoner, but it was settled by former Chief Justice SK Sinha.

When he was the Jail Super in Bogura Jail between 2004 and 2007, a prisoner fled from the jail. A departmental case was filed against Suvash in this regard.

Sources said that many senior officers opposed the promotion of Suvash after the matter was placed to Security Services Division of the Home Ministry.

A complaint to the Home Ministry said that the promotion to Suvash bypassing 42 senior officers was unexpected.

According to the existing rules, a jail super may be promoted to senior jail super after serving five years in the post of a jail super. There are a number of senior officers in the Department of Prisons who completed the five years terms.

The promotion was not given to senior jail super over the last seven years. The angry officials demanded promotion as per seniority keeping the chain of command.









An official of the Home Ministry preferring anonymity told the Daily Observer that transfer was a routine work. As a part of the routine work, three officers were transferred. "Suvash was not promoted. He was just transferred as acting jail super. He can be removed from the post anytime," he said. If there is any specific allegation against Suvash, action will be taken against him by holding an investigation, he said.

The official told this correspondent that if Suvash's promotion is not cancelled they will file writ petition before the High Court as his posting as acting jail super is in violation of the jail code.



