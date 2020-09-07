Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
Front Page

32 more die, 1,592 new C-19 cases detected in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday saw 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 4,479.
Some 1,592 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 325,157, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
   Some 11,224 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 11,354 were tested in 92 labs across the country. So far 1,629,312 samples have been tested.
The latest day's infection rate is 14.02 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.96 per cent.
A total of 3,423 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 221,275.
Around 68.05 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.38 per cent has died.
"Of the dead patients, 25 were men and seven were women. Moreover, 17 of them in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and Khulna, one each in Barishal and Rangpur, three each in Sylhet and two in Rajshahi.
29 among the dead persons have died in different hospitals while three died at home, said the press release.
Division-wise fatalities, 2,171 in Dhaka division, 960 in Chattogram, 297 in Rajshahi, 375 in Khulna, 174 in Barishal, 201 in Sylhet, 205 in Rangpur, and 96 in Mymensingh.
Currently, 52,120 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,494 newly-quarantined individuals.
There are 14,474 general dialysis beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,850 people are already admitted, and 10,624 beds are available for treatment.
Moreover, there are 550 ICU facilities in the country and 234 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.
There are 13,011 oxygen cylinders, 490 high-flow nasal cannulas and 180 oxygen concentrators available in the country.
However, the global total death toll from Covid-19 reached 879,307 on Sunday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The JHU data shows a total of 26,873,146 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries till date.
The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,244,970 cases and 188,538 deaths.
Brazil recorded the world's second largest number with 4,123,000 cases and 126,203 deaths, followed by India with 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.


