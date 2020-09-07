Ghoraghat UNO assailant Asadul remand for 7 days





Dinajpur, Sept 6: Asadul Islam, main accused in a case filed over attacking Dinajpur's Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father, has been put on a seven-day remand.Dinajpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Moniruzzaman Sarkar passed the remand order on Sunday afternoon.Confirming the matter, DB Inspector Imam Jafar, also the Investigation Officer of the case, said a petition was filed with the court seeking 10 days' remand for Asadul.Two other accused in the case, Nabirul Islam and Santu Roy were placed on a seven-day remand on Saturday.Earlier on Saturday evening, RAB handed over Asadul Islam to police. He was, later, handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police on Sunday morning.Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh received critical injuries in an attack by assailants at her home on the upazila parishad premises early hours of September 3.They were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and then Wahida was airlifted to Dhaka.Wahida's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case accusing some unidentified persons with Ghoraghat Police Station on that day.Health Minister Zahid Malik has said there is no need to send Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam abroad as her physical condition is better now."Specialist physicians at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital are taking goodcare of her here under good management. But the right side of her body is still paralysed. Hope that she will recover slowly through treatment. We feel proud that the hospital doctors conducted a successful surgery upon the UNO," said the Minister after visiting Wahida Khanam at the hospital on Sunday.The Minister informed the newsmen about her latest condition. Zahid Malik said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is inquiring about her condition round the clock. She is under the observation of the hospital director Prof Deen Mohammad. The 72-hour observation of the doctors will be over on Monday. Hope she will be fully cured, not be infected," the Minister added."UNO Wahida talked to me. I think she is better now, " Zahid Malik said journalists at the hospital.