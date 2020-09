Chinese Embassy ‘regrets’ sending gift to Khaleda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) raised the issue with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka when they came to know about it, the source told UNB.

A diplomatic source said the Chinese Embassy informed the MoFA that it was a "mistake" on their

part because they did not do any research on it and did not understand the sensitivity of the matter.

The Chinese Embassy expressed "apology " for it and assured that they will take care of it, said the source.

The Chinese Embassy informed the MoFA that they have a national policy of reaching out to all leaders of various political parties and they have been doing it for years.

Their office had been sending it to the BNP Chairperson "routinely" and they were not aware of this "fake birthday".

Khaleda Zia's birthday is a matter of controversy in Bangladesh as there were four birth dates: August 5, 1944; August 19, 1947; September 5, 1946 and August 15, 1946 - appeared in the media on various occasions.

There were criticisms that the Chinese Embassy sent flowers to Khaleda on her "fake" birthday when the nation was observing the National Mourning Day.



