Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:48 AM
Zafarullah seeks burn units in all districts

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury on Sunday urged the government to set up a burn unit in every district to treat the victims of rampant fire incidents across the country.
"Burn units are more important than ICUs.  Steps should be taken to set up a burn unit in every district for ensuring the treatment of those receiving burn injuries in different accidents," he said.
Zafarullah, also a freedom fighter, made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting the victims of Narayanganj
   mosque's AC explosions at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
He said the lives of many people who suffered burn injuries in the AC blasts could have been saved had they provided prompt treatment in Narayanganj after the incident.
The noted physician said many patients have to come to the capital while some of them die on the way as most hospitals in districts and upazilas lack necessary and enough medical equipment.




"It cannot be accepted that a hospital lacks morphine which costs only Tk 35.  It also can't be accepted that the physicians will not have basic training. Every doctor needs to have primary knowledge on burn injury treatment since there can be an accident or fire incident at any time anywhere," he said.


