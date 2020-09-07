Mutation of corona fast in Bangladesh





Sample mutation rate of coronavirus in Bangladesh is 12.60 percent while it is 7.23 percent across the globe.

This information came up in a report of Genomic Research Laboratory of Covid-19 of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

The report was presented at a press conference on Sunday where Prof Dr Md Aftab Ali Sheikh, Chairman of BCSIR, presided over the programme while Science and technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman was the Chief Guest at the press conference.

The press conference said decoding the genome sequencing of 263 samples collected from eight divisions of the country were analyzed for preparing the report. The samples were collected from 7 May to 31 July.

The purpose of the research was to observe virus infection, mutation rate, genetic diversity, non-synonymous mutations and genomic phylogeny and use the results of the study to play an effective

role in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dominant variant G614 was found in 100 percent of the collected samples. Genomes Analysis of 263 SARS Covid-2 found mutations at 737 points, including 358 non-synonymous amino acid substitutes.

According to the information, the annual mutation rate is 24.64 nucleotides.

In the spike protein gene, of the 103 nucleotide mutations where 53 are non-synonymous amino acid substitutes, 5 of which are unique and nowhere else in the world.

In 100 percent of the collected samples, four stages of mutations were observed. The results of the study were published in print version. Several research papers will be published in international journals soon.

Reports have been sent to 50 companies working on the Covid-19 vaccine, including Chinese company Sinovac Research and Development Company, American company Moderna, Oxford University, said the press conference.









As a result, by this research, Bangladesh will help in the production of Covid-19 vaccine and BCSIR will be proud to be its partner, the press conference claimed.





