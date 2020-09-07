Auto-promotion likely in primary schools





Primary and Mass Education Senior Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the government had drafted two plans on how to proceed with primary education amid the pandemic. "If schools are reopened by October or November, students will have to give their final examinations. Otherwise there won't be any final exams," the secretary said.

Senior Secretary Akram said, "We have asked all the institutions to prepare a plan on how they will run their academic activities. We will also give a guideline."

"You know, how a student's progress is evaluated. But we can't do any evaluation if the schools are not re-opened," he added.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain also confirmed that the students would be promoted automatically if the schools didn't reopen by November.

But the government cannot announce any decision on the matter right now as it will discourage students from studying, he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education decided to cancel the central Primary Completion Exam and hold annual exams for fifth graders in their respective schools instead.









All educational institutions have remained closed since March 17. The government started airing recorded classes on Sangsad Television and radio. However, a good number of students do not have access to such distance learning facilities as many households do not have televisions.





