Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Front Page

Auto-promotion likely in primary schools

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to give primary-level students auto-promotion to the next grade if schools are not reopened by November this year.
Primary and Mass Education Senior Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the government had drafted two plans on how to proceed with primary education amid the pandemic. "If schools are reopened by October or November, students will have to give their final examinations. Otherwise there won't be any final exams," the secretary said.
Senior Secretary Akram said, "We have asked all the institutions to prepare a plan on how they will run their academic activities. We will also give a guideline."
"You know, how a student's progress is evaluated. But we can't do any evaluation if the schools are not re-opened," he added.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain also confirmed that the students would be promoted automatically if the schools didn't reopen by November.
But the government cannot announce any decision on the matter right now as it will discourage students from studying, he said.
Earlier, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education decided to cancel the central Primary Completion Exam and hold annual exams for fifth graders in their respective schools instead.




All educational institutions have remained closed since March 17. The government started airing recorded classes on Sangsad Television and radio. However, a good number of students do not have access to such distance learning facilities as many households do not have televisions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks’ capital base strengthens
Junior officer made Dhaka Central Jail super bypassing 42 seniors
32 more die, 1,592 new C-19 cases detected in 24 hrs
Ghoraghat UNO assailant Asadul remand for 7 days
Chinese Embassy ‘regrets’ sending gift to Khaleda
Zafarullah seeks burn units in all districts
Mutation of corona fast in Bangladesh
Coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft