JS condoles death of Pranab, two MPs





JS also adopted condolence motion over demise of two lawmakers of the incumbent parliament along with other personalities

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion after

the beginning of the session and it was adopted in the House following a brief discussion by the lawmakers.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also took part in the discussion on condolence motion.

In the discussion, the lawmakers called former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as the 'true friend' of Bangladesh and showed their deep respect to his memory.

The House also adopted the obituary motion over the death of two lawmakers-Advocate Shahara Khatun of Dhaka-18 and Israfil Alam of Naogaon-6 constituency.

Besides, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury nominated a five-member panel for the ninth session of the 11th JS at the meeting before the session.

The panel members are - ASM Feroz, Mothahar Hossen, Narayan Chanda Chandra, Quazi Feroz Rashid and Begum Simin Hossen Rimi.















The ninth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began on Sunday with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. JS unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief over the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.JS also adopted condolence motion over demise of two lawmakers of the incumbent parliament along with other personalitiesSpeaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion afterthe beginning of the session and it was adopted in the House following a brief discussion by the lawmakers.Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also took part in the discussion on condolence motion.In the discussion, the lawmakers called former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as the 'true friend' of Bangladesh and showed their deep respect to his memory.The House also adopted the obituary motion over the death of two lawmakers-Advocate Shahara Khatun of Dhaka-18 and Israfil Alam of Naogaon-6 constituency.Besides, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury nominated a five-member panel for the ninth session of the 11th JS at the meeting before the session.The panel members are - ASM Feroz, Mothahar Hossen, Narayan Chanda Chandra, Quazi Feroz Rashid and Begum Simin Hossen Rimi.