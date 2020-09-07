N’ganj mosque blast death toll rises to 24





raising the toll to 24. Thirteen other victims are in critical condition at the hospital.

The tragic incident happened at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque of Narayanganj after Esha prayers on Friday.

Fire officials suspect that the incident happened due to leak in a gas pipeline that runs beneath the mosque. The hospital's Resident Surgeon Partha Sanka Pal confirmed the matter around 11:45am. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Master, 55.

Meanwhile, 22 bodies have been handed over to the families. Three more burn victims died in the early hours of Sunday. They were Nadim, 45, Shamim, 45, and Zulhas, 35.

The rest 13 victims are battling for their lives at the hospital as more than 60 per cent of their bodies, including their respiratory tracts, suffered severe burn injuries.

Earlier on Saturday night, Imam Abdul Malek Nesari, 60, and Mizan, 40, succumbed to their burn injuries.

An underground gas line leakage of Baitus Salah Jame Masjid is suspected as the prime cause of the explosion, said Fire Service and Civil Defence officials.

Some of the deceased were the mosque's muazzin Delwar Hossain, 48, Jewel, 7, Rashed, 30, Rifat, 18, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Zubair, 18, Sabbir ,21, Kuddus Bepari, 72, Zunayed, 17, Humayun Kabir, 70, Ibrahim, 43, Jamal, 40, Joynal, 38, Mainuddin, 12, Nayan, 27, and Kanchan Hawlader ,50.









More than 50 worshippers sustained burn injuries when the air-conditioners exploded during prayers at the mosque.





