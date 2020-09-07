Nasrul calls emergency meeting today





Following the Narayanganj mosque blast incident, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid called the emergency meeting on Monday.

"A five-member probe committee has already been formed along with

other probe committees to investigate the blast incident whether it was caused by gas pipe leakage. Abdul Ohab, General Manager of the Titas, has been made head of the committee," a senior official of the Energy Ministry told this correspondent on Sunday night.

Gas line leakage underneath the mosque is suspected as the cause of the explosion, said fire service officials.

Even local people said they complained to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company officials and the mosque committee about the leakage but the authorities did not pay heed.

The authorities have, meanwhile, opened an investigation into the incident.

"Stern action will be taken, if negligence of anybody from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company is found in connection with the Narayanganj mosque blast," Nasrul Hamid said.

The minister directed all the power distribution companies to check electricity connections and air conditioners at all the religious establishments, including mosques, across the country.

Nasrul Hamid visited the Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj on Saturday afternoon.

He expressed his profound shock at the deaths of the devotees and conveyed his sympathy to the family members of the deceased and the injured.

On Friday night, a blast in the mosque left about 40 devotees seriously injured. Of them, 24 had died till Sunday night.

"The mosque room was filled with gas. The gas was seeping out from different points even after the fire," Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operation and maintenance) of Fire Service and Civil Defense, told media on Friday night.

Asked whether there was any short circuit, Zillur Rahman, also the chief of a four-member committee formed by the fire service to probe the incident, said they found an electric switchboard burnt.









But it's not possible to say anything clearly now, he said. Methane gas from nearby drains had gathered there.





