26 Dhaka canals in death throes



The capital city was blessed with the flowing waters of over 52 canals in the late 70s and early 80s. Almost half of the canals are gone. And the remaining 26 are struggling for their survival too, due to unabated encroachment, mindless dumping of solid wastes and sheer negligence of their lawful protectors. Mohakhali Canal, Kadamtola Canal, Ramchandrapur Canal at Muhammadpur. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In addition, most of the city's garbage is being dumped in the canals due to people's lack of awareness and inadequate open dumping spaces. In this situation, most canals are getting clogged and disappearing gradually. And it is becoming difficult to reclaim the canals even by spending crores of taka every year.

According to experts working for the protection of rivers, canals and water bodies, most canals were occupied by the city corporations, Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), private real estate companies, political and cultural organizations and for establishing various religious houses of worship.

At the same time, construction of culverts and walkways over the canals is also one of the main reasons for the disappearance of the canals and water bodies in the city. The experts have opined that the culverts, walkways and illegal infrastructures must

be removed from the canals and water bodies.

Considering the negative aspects of box culverts, which were constructed during the previous BNP-led government, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina repeatedly instructed the authorities to remove box culverts from the canals and keep those open. However, there is no specific decision or plan or visible activities to implement the Prime Minister's directives.

According to the allegations of local people, most canals were occupied under direct involvement or patronage of influential politicians and high ranking government officials.

"So far we have cleaned 10 water bodies," Rusel Sabrin said. Many of these reservoirs are not the responsibility of the DSCC.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) prepared an illustrated report in 2016 on the root causes of water logging. It shows that there were 43 canals in the capital Dhaka.

Of these canals, 26 are being maintained by Dhaka WASA and eight by Dhaka district administration. Nine canals have been converted into box-culverts, roads and sewerage lines. The rest has no existence due to occupation by housing companies.

The DNCC report shows that the existing canals have turned into high drains and filled with garbage due to lack of water flow.

The report shows that 100 feet Ramchandrapur Canal has shrunk to 60 feet, 60 feet Mohakhali Canal shrunk to 30 feet, 20 feet Parish

. Canal shrunk to 10, 30 feet Baishteki Canal shrunk to 18-20 feet, 60 feet Baunia Canal shrunk to 30 feet.

The report also disclosed that 100 feet Abdullahpur Canal is now 85 feet, Kalyanpur Main Canal shrunk to 60 feet from 120 feet. The 60 feet Rupnagar Canal turn into 25 feet. 30 feet Katasur Canal is now 14 feet. 30 feet Ibrahimpur Canal is now 16 feet. Whereas, Kalyanpur 'A' Canal's large part has now turned into a narrow drain.

However, the city planners do not agree with the calculations of this report of the city corporation. They said the number of canals was 52. The rest of the canals no longer exist.

Borhan Biswas, a resident of Khilgaon area, the construction of box culverts in Dhaka has started in the mid-eighties by filling the Paribagh Canal. This culvert later became the main cause of water logging in this area.

"There were two purposes for building this culvert then. The first, to occupy and sell the land around the canal and increase the vote bank of the political parties by bringing people of a certain political ideologies to these lands" Borhan added.

Mentioning that a market has been billed by filling the Tilpapara Canal from the Jorpukur field adjacent to the Khilgaon flyover, Borhan Biswas said now the people have been suffering from water logging in the rainy season.

Hundreds of crore of take are spent every year to make these canals and drains operational. In 2019-20 financial year DSCC had allocated Tk 8 crore 30 lakh for construction of roads, sidewalks and surface drains. And in the previous financial year (2018-19) Tk 599 crore 46 lakh has been spent. And Tk 617 crore 8 lakh has been spent in 2017-18 financial year.

Similarly, DNCC had allocated Tk 262 crore in the last financial year 2019-20. Whereas, it spent Tk 154 crore 50 lakh. Tk 224 crore have been allocated for the current financial year.

In 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial year Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has managed Dhaka Metropolitan Drainage Expansion and Canal Development Project, which cost Tk 550 crore and 50 lakh each year.

The main object of this project is to reduce the sufferings of the city dwellers by reducing water logging. Acquisition of land for five important canals in Dhaka to normalize the flow of water in the city, increase the depth and width of canals through canal excavation.

Even after the allocation of hundred of crore of taka the city dwellers are not able to enjoy the benefits of canal protection and canal digging project. Most of these canals have been occupied by influential people and filled with multi-storied buildings, shops and garbage.

Out of 22 canals of Dhaka South City Corporation, only one part of Dholaikhal (from Sutrapur Loharpul to Buriganga) and Meradia Canal are in operation. Metalled roads have replaced all the other canals.

RAJUK has filled part of Baunia Canal in Mirpur circle, Abdullahpur Canal, Diabari Canal. Whereas, part of Diabari Canal has entered RAJUK's Uttara III project.

RAJUK authority also admitted to occupying the canal.

Besides this, the Zilla Parishad has built a market by occupying the Jirani (Nandipara-Trimohoni) canal in the South City Corporation area.

The Bashundhara group has filled the big four canals or parts of the canals of the Northern City Corporation with sand. The canals are Bhatara, Dumni, Boalia and Joarsahara-Kathaldia canals. The Dumni Canal in the middle of it is completely unusable.

Bangladesh Police Officers Multipurpose Cooperative Society has occupied Boalia Canal. They have occupied two sides from 300 feet-road bridge to Khilkhet-Ichapura road bridge.



