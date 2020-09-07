Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
2 more witnesses, IO testify against Papiya in arms case

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

Three more prosecution witnesses including the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case gave their statements before a Dhaka Tribunal on Sunday against expelled leader of Jubo Mahila League Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in an arms case.
With the three witnesses, 12 prosecution witnesses out of the total 14 have testified in the court.
The three witnesses are Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Shairul Islam, Sub-inspector Sudhangsho Sarkar and IO, also RAB Sub-inspector Arifuzzaman.



