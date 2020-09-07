Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:47 AM
Back Page

Niko Negligence 

Petrobangla to submit compensation claim to ICSID today

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Special Correspondent

Petrobangla, the state-owned Oil and Gas Cooperation, will submit a compensation claim to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) today (Monday) against Canadian company Niko Resources for burning the country's gas reserve due to negligence.
ICSID found Niko liable for the two blowouts as the drillings was being carried out under its own arrangements and supervision. It also ordered Niko to compensate the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration Company (Bapex) for the direct loss and damage caused by the blowouts.
"The tribunal said Niko was liable because of its failure to conduct operations diligently and in conformity with the standards of the international petroleum industry, compensation owed by Niko to Bapex includes the gas that escaped from of two gas blowouts in Chattak Gas field in Sunamganj on January 5 and June 24 in 2005," Petrobangla lawyer Barrister Moin Ghani told the Daily Observer. The Court said the identification of other losses and damages that Niko must compensate, and the quantum of such compensation, is to be determined at the next phase of the pending arbitration case, according to Petrobangla.
Barrister Moin Ghani hoped the compensation would be over US$1 billion due to the damage caused to properties and gas reserves in and around the gas field.
In line with the ICSID verdict, Petrobangla, the state-owned oil and Gas Corporation, is set to submit the memorial before the court to get final verdict from the tribunal. The government has engaged US-based law firm Foley Hoag LLP to assess the loss and damage issues of the blowouts.
As per schedule, ICSID will give its decision by January 2021 and accordingly the final hearing would start in July 2021, Moin Ghani said.


