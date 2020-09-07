AmCham weighs possibilities of  greater FDI flows













Salman F Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Sector Industry and Investment, attended the ceremony as chief guest, Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), as special guest and JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh was present as the guest of honour.

The session was chaired by the AmCham President, Syed Ershad Ahmed while M N Rajashekaran, AmCham Executive Committee member and Managing Director and Citi Country Officer - Bangladesh Citibank, N A moderated the panel discussion.



The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) held a virtual panel discussion titled "FDI in priority sectors: Value Added Agriculture Processing, Digital Ecosystems and Green Capital" on Sunday.Salman F Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Sector Industry and Investment, attended the ceremony as chief guest, Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), as special guest and JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh was present as the guest of honour.The session was chaired by the AmCham President, Syed Ershad Ahmed while M N Rajashekaran, AmCham Executive Committee member and Managing Director and Citi Country Officer - Bangladesh Citibank, N A moderated the panel discussion.