Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:47 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Back Page

Titas cuts off gas supply to Talla

Inhabitants in quandary over cooking meals

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

Narayanganj, Sept 6: Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) has stopped supply of gas at Talla area under Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj district over the last three days causing immense sufferings to the local inhabitants.
Locals alleged that the Titas Gas authorities had suspended supply of gas without any public announcement or prior notice. So, the inhabitants of the densely populated area have adopted alternative ways to cook their food. Finding no other alternatives, they are using dried chopped wood and branches, leaves and twigs, cow dung and rice husk.
Amena Khatun, a housewife of Talla area said, "We have not been receiving gas supply over the last three days. But, cooking doesn't remain stopped. We are trying to cook food collecting firewood, dried branches, and leaves. We don't know why Titas Gas authorities have been punishing us."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more witnesses, IO testify against Papiya in arms case
Petrobangla to submit compensation claim to ICSID today
AmCham weighs possibilities of  greater FDI flows
Titas cuts off gas supply to Talla
HC orders retrial of RU student Sifat murder case
Kalurghat Rly Bridge in dilapidated condition
BSF guns down BD man
Law Minister urges judges to uphold dignity of judiciary


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft