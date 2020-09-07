Titas cuts off gas supply to Talla

Narayanganj, Sept 6: Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) has stopped supply of gas at Talla area under Fatullah upazila in Narayanganj district over the last three days causing immense sufferings to the local inhabitants.

Locals alleged that the Titas Gas authorities had suspended supply of gas without any public announcement or prior notice. So, the inhabitants of the densely populated area have adopted alternative ways to cook their food. Finding no other alternatives, they are using dried chopped wood and branches, leaves and twigs, cow dung and rice husk.

Amena Khatun, a housewife of Talla area said, "We have not been receiving gas supply over the last three days. But, cooking doesn't remain stopped. We are trying to cook food collecting firewood, dried branches, and leaves. We don't know why Titas Gas authorities have been punishing us."

