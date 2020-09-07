Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
Back Page

HC orders retrial of RU student Sifat murder case

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday annulled a trial court judgment that had sentenced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to an accused in connection with the murder of his wife Wahida Sifat, a former student of the Mass Communication and Journalism department of Rajshahi University. 
The HC, however, asked the lower court to retry the murder case and dispose it of within three months.
The HC bench of Justice Md Emdadul Huq and Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury came up with the verdict after allowing a revision petition filed by the plaintiff, relative of victim Wahida, seeking cancellation of the lower court verdict which was acquitted three accused.
Advocate Sarwar Ahmed appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Gias Uddin Ahmed represented the state during the hearing in the HC.
On March 29 in 2015, Sifat mysteriously died at her father-in-law's house in Mahishabathan of Rajshahi. A day later deceased uncle Mizanur Rahman filed a murder case with Rajpara police station.
Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 handed down 10 years rigorous imprisonment to Sifat's husband Mohammad Asif Presley for provocation of suicide on February 27 in 2017.
However, Sifat's father in law Mohammad Ramzan, mother in law Nazmun Nahar Nazli and Dr Jobaidur Rahman, first autopsy report maker, were acquitted.
Then Asif filed an appeal in the HC against the lower court verdict.
On the other hand, the plaintiffs filed a revision against the sentence of Asif and the acquittal of the three accused.


