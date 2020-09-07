Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:47 AM
Home Back Page

Kalurghat Rly Bridge in dilapidated condition

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 6: The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge that connects the southern part of Chattogram with the country is now in a dilapidated condition.
This 239-meter-long bridge of steel structure between Janalihat and Gomdandi Railway Stations was constructed in 1930.
The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931.
Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.
This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including trains ply over it at a great risk.
Meanwhile, the Railway authorities declared the bridge unfit for vehicular traffic. But the movements of the vehicles are still on. Bangladesh Railway has taken a project of repairing the bridge at cost of Tk57 lakh. The appointed contractor repaired the bridge in the month of July but within a month it was damaged.




The authorities then asked the contractor to repair it again in the current month otherwise, they said, his bill for the work wouldn't be paid.  The repair work will be done from September 7 to September 11 and for that vehicular movement has remained halted.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh railway has taken a project of Railway Cum Road Bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point.  South Korea agreed to provide financial and technical assistance for the construction of the bridge in the vicinity of the existing Railway Bridge.  The South Korea also agreed to provide Tk1146 crore for the construction of the bridge.


