Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:47 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Back Page

BSF guns down BD man

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Chapainawabganj, Sept 6: A Bangladeshi man was reportedly shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Saturday night.
Deceased Badshah, 22, was the son of Md Rafiq, a resident of Telkupi village under Shahbajpur union in the upazila. Quoting locals, Shahbajpur UP chairman Tozammel Haque said he was gunned down by Sabdalpur BSF members in Telkupi border area around 11:30pm.
The body was lying on Bangladesh side adjacent to barbed wire fence.  Indian BSF men were seen to guard the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more witnesses, IO testify against Papiya in arms case
Petrobangla to submit compensation claim to ICSID today
AmCham weighs possibilities of  greater FDI flows
Titas cuts off gas supply to Talla
HC orders retrial of RU student Sifat murder case
Kalurghat Rly Bridge in dilapidated condition
BSF guns down BD man
Law Minister urges judges to uphold dignity of judiciary


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft