BSF guns down BD man

Chapainawabganj, Sept 6: A Bangladeshi man was reportedly shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Saturday night.

Deceased Badshah, 22, was the son of Md Rafiq, a resident of Telkupi village under Shahbajpur union in the upazila. Quoting locals, Shahbajpur UP chairman Tozammel Haque said he was gunned down by Sabdalpur BSF members in Telkupi border area around 11:30pm.

The body was lying on Bangladesh side adjacent to barbed wire fence. Indian BSF men were seen to guard the body.







