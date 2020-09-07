Law Minister urges judges to uphold dignity of judiciary





The Judges must deliver justice to people by upholding the dignity of the judiciary because they are independent in accordance with the constitution, he said.

The Law Minister said this while addressing as the Chief Guest at a virtual function organised to inaugurate a five-day orientation course for new judges of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in Dhaka.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Khondker Musa Khaled, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director Md Golam Kibria.









Thirty-five judges took part in the orientation course at JATI.





Judges should keep it in mind that people start doubting about the role of the judiciary if justice is delayed, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday.The Judges must deliver justice to people by upholding the dignity of the judiciary because they are independent in accordance with the constitution, he said.The Law Minister said this while addressing as the Chief Guest at a virtual function organised to inaugurate a five-day orientation course for new judges of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in Dhaka.Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Khondker Musa Khaled, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director Md Golam Kibria.Thirty-five judges took part in the orientation course at JATI.