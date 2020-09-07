Writ seeks Tk 50 lakh compensation for each victim’s family





Supreme Court lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker confirmed the matter while talking to journalists.

The petitioner placed the matter before an HC Bench requesting the court to take legal actions against those who were responsible for the incident. Then the HC Bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Md Khairul Alam asked him to come with the writ petition on the next day.

Earlier on September 4, the explosion took place around 8:45pm at Baitus Salah Jame Mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj when the devotees had just finished their Esha prayers. One of the air conditioners of the mosque went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque. Later, all the six ACs exploded there, leaving around 40 devotees injured.









Locals accused Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) of being inactive to solve a gas leakage issue in the mosque building which was going on for quite a long time. They claimed that they occasionally used to smell gas inside the mosque.





