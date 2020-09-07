

Zareef becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest

Perception Change Project of UN Geneva on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations organised the programme, said a press release issued on Sunday.

US citizens or lawfully permanent residents from 44 countries participated (youth 13-15 years) the programme.

In the first step of the competition, the artworks received 17,000 online votes and finally the 3 winners were selected by the jury. Director General Tatiana Valovaya of the United Nations office at Geneva appreciated Zareef on 27th August 2020.

Zareef is the child of Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barisal Metropolitan Police ARM Saleh and engineer Nishat couple.

Earlier, Saied Muhammad Zareef Saleh became winner of several national and international art contests including Kids4HumanRights of UN Drawing Contest.















