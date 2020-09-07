US unemployment rate drops





The drop in the unemployment rate from 10.2 per cent in July as reported by the Labor Department on Friday was welcome news for President Donald Trump, who called it "an incredible number" as he faces a tough fight for a second term in the November election.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also called the report "a good one" in an interview with National Public Radio, but said it would not shake the central bank from its strategy of keeping interest rates lower for longer since the recovery will take time.

"We think that the economy's going to need low interest rates, which support economic activity, for an extended period of time," he said. "It will be measured in years."

Nearly a quarter of the August employment gains were in government jobs, particularly temporary work for the 2020 census, and employment in the world's largest economy remains 11.5 million positions or 7.6 per cent below the level in February, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Without the census hiring, analysts warn that August's report is actually weaker than it appears, with key industries hiring at a slower pace and permanent layoffs increasing, while the White House and Congress remain deadlocked on a new aid package that could get the economy back on track.

Private employers rehired just one million workers, and so far have regained less than half the jobs lost in March and April.

"The recovery is rapidly decelerating and we still have half of the lost jobs to get back. That shouldn't be happening," Adam Ozimek, chief economist at freelancing platform Upwork, said on Twitter.

The United States has seen tens of millions of layoffs since businesses shut down in mid-March to stop the spread of the virus, and new claims for jobless benefits averaged nearly one million every week in August.









Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in the pandemic's early days to blunt the economic downturn, but key provisions of that law have expired.

"Without additional federal support, this is an emergency with no end in sight," said Democratic lawmaker John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Workers have benefited from state moves to loosen lockdown restrictions even as the virus remains rife, and the employment report showed the number of people on temporary layoff decreased by 3.1 million to 6.2 million, well below the peak of 18.1 million in April.

