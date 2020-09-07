China makes bigger presence in global wearables market

BEIJING, Sept 6: The global wearables market saw Chinese brands increase their presence in the second quarter (Q2) of the year as shipments of Chinese-made wearable devices posted rapid growth, an industrial report showed.

US tech firm Apple, Chinese tech firm Huawei and Xiaomi led the global wearable devices market in Q2, according to a report from the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Wearables shipments of Huawei logged the highest year-on-year growth among other brands, surging 58 per cent to 10.9 million, while that of Xiaomi expanded 13.5 per cent to 10.1 million. -Xinhua



























