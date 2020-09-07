Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

KARACHI, Sept 5: Pakistan's ability, capacity and success in business innovation declined in 2020 as the country's ranking on the Global Innovation Index (GII) fell to 107 during the year from 104 in 2019.
The GII is compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, INSEAD business school and Cornell University which publishes its annual rankings after evaluating innovations in the country's institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market and business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs and creative outputs.
The report showed Pakistan's ranking in terms of market sophistication fell from 102 in 2019 to 116 in 2020 owing to worsening indicators like ease of getting credit, domestic credit to private sector as a per centage of GDP and microfinancing. In addition, the country's ability to attract investment also weakened during the year.
The country's human capital and research also declined during the year under review. The report highlights major weaknesses in terms of expenditure on education as a per centage of GDP, school life expectancy, tertiary enrollment and research and development.
Meanwhile, the report said the country's overall infrastructure also weakened during the year under review. It said the use and access to and of information technology services is a major impediment in innovation in addition to the weak logistics performance and gross capital formation as a per centage of GDP.   -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft