Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BEIJING, Sept 6: The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's largest commercial lenders, saw its net profit slide 10.8 per cent year on year in the first half of this year (H1).
The bank raked in 109.19 billion yuan (about 15.97 billion US dollars) in net profit in the first six months of 2020, down 13.18 billion yuan from the same period last year, its H1 report showed.
During the period, the operating income of the bank amounted to 339.17 billion yuan, up 1.6 billion yuan from a year earlier, according to the report.
As of the end of June, its outstanding non-performing loans stood at 207.75 billion yuan, with the non-performing loan ratio at 1.43 per cent, an increase of 0.03 per centage points from the previous year-end.
Meanwhile, the newly-added loans for the real economy came in at 1.17 trillion yuan in H1, 225.9 billion yuan more than the same period last year.
   -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft