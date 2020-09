MBSL gets new Chairman, Vice Chairman

















Mercantile Bank Ltd Director M A Khan Belal and sponsor Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman have been elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the bank respectively, says a press release. They were elected in 54th and 55th Board Meeting of MBSL held recently. M A Khan Belal is the Chairman of Shamrat Group. On the other hand Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman associated with construction business.