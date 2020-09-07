BANKING EVENT

Jamuna Bank Ltd Chairman Fazlur Rahman along with Jamuna Bank Executive Committee Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director Kanutosh Majumder, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed pose at its town hall meeting 2020 held at Jamuna Bank Tower recently keeping with social distance. High officials, Heads of branches of Dhaka District and its environs, Heads of Departments of Head office and executives attend in this meeting. The meeting reviewed the bank's various services including 2020 growth, deposits, investments, imports and exports. photo: Bank